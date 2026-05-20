Residential Studio Complex Opens in Mediterranean

Cunda Island, Türkiye (May 20, 2026)—Pür Recording and Residence has officially opened on Türkiye’s North Aegean coast, offering a multi-room recording complex and boutique residence—and an equipment showroom.

Already fully operational, Pür has begun hosting international projects, including the completion of mastering projects for the Rolling Stones, Seal and Paloma Faith, as well as new album recordings by internationally acclaimed pianist Fazıl Say.

Set against the natural beauty of the Aegean, Pür was designed as both a high-performance recording facility and an immersive destination, and brings together five purpose-built studios, analog monitoring and an integrated residential experience.

“A studio should do more than capture sound; it should shape the experience of creating it,” said Erce Kaslioglu, founder and CEO of both Pür and Telegrapher Speakers. “Pür is designed to remove distractions and give artists and engineers a space where they can fully focus, collaborate and do their best work.”

The facility features five distinct studio environments, including a flagship 110m² live room with a fully restored SSL 4000 G+ console, Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 monitoring, Telegrapher speakers, a Fazioli concert grand piano, and Steinway B211 alongside dedicated production, composition, and mastering spaces.

Pür integrates Telegrapher’s precision analog speaker systems throughout the facility—from midfield Gorilla-S monitors to flush-mounted Rhino mains in Control Room A and the mastering suite—allowing artists, producers, and engineers to experience the speakers in context.

Pür’s in-house team is led by Pieter Snapper, a classical producer and chief mastering engineer with more than 30 years of experience. He is joined by chief engineer Arın Baykurt, whose 25-plus-year career spans thousands of recordings, including jazz, rock, pop, and film scores.

The property also includes a private beach and jetty, a Dolby Atmos screening room, a heated outdoor pool and 12 guest rooms across four buildings. TEN Restaurant, a world-class culinary destination, is also located within Pür.