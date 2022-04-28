Richie Furay Goes Country at Blackbird Studio

Richie Furay teamed up with Grammy-winning producer Val Garay to record his first studio album in seven years at Nashville’s Blackbird Studio.

Nashville, TN (April 28, 2022)—Richie Furay, a founding member of Buffalo Springfield and Poco, teamed up with his old pal Val Garay, the multi-Grammy Award-winning producer whose credits include Linda Ronstadt, Kim Carnes and James Taylor, to record his first studio album in seven years at Nashville’s legendary Blackbird Studio.

On the new album, In The Country, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer presents distinctive interpretations of iconic country tunes. “I have always loved country music. The idea of putting it together with rock and roll with a steel guitar seemed like a natural back at my start right up to now,” Furay says.

Furay has filled In The Country with songs that he has loved and admired over the years. The 12-song set features his versions of such chart-topping country classics as “The River” (originally by Garth Brooks), “I’m In a Hurry and I Don’t Know Why” (Alabama), and “I Hope You Dance” (Lee Ann Womack). The first single and lead track is Keith Urban’s “Somebody Like You.”

Also included are the crossover hits “Take Me Home, Country Roads” (John Denver) and “Walking in Memphis” (Marc Cohn), as well as Rickie Nelson’s 1958 smash “Lonesome Town” and the Julie Miller-penned Americana gem “Chalk.” Plus, there are two exclusive digital bonus tracks: Furay’s new rendition of Poco’s signature song “Pickin’ Up the Pieces” and George Strait’s hit “I Cross My Heart.”

To bring his dream project together, Furay teamed with Garay, who assembled a group of Nashville session musicians that included drummer Victor Indrizzo, bassist Glenn Worf, keyboardist Steven Jay Nathan, pedal steel player Dan Dugmore, and guitarists Tom Bukovac and Chris Leuzinger.

Special guest appearances include John Berry, who duets with Furay on his hit “Your Love Amazes Me,” while country superstar Vince Gill joined Furay on “Lonesome Town.” In The Country also features Jason Scheff (Chicago) and Furay’s fellow Poco alum and Eagles bassist/vocalist, Timothy B. Schmit.

An exclusive vinyl release for Record Store Day on June 18 with a worldwide release on all digital platforms and configurations will be available July 8 on Renew Records/BMG.