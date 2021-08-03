SRB Goes Remote

El Paso, TX (August 3, 2021) — SRB Consulting and Design in El Paso, TX, has rolled out a custom 30-foot trailer supporting live remote video production and streaming that features an Allen & Heath Avantis mixing console and GX4816 expander.

“We went with the Avantis console for this trailer due to its ease of use, small form factor and sound quality,” notes Scott Brown, owner, SRB Consulting and Design. “It is truly amazing what this console is capable of.” Avantis offers 64 96 kHz processing channels. Brown selected the 48-input/16-output GX4816 Portable GX Expander to provide high I/O count capabilities for the broadcast team.

In addition to the Avantis and GX expander, SRB’s mobile broadcast trailer is powered by KRK monitors, Sennheiser evolution wireless G4 and e 914 microphones and SoundTools SuperCAT reels and tails. Video is covered by a Blackmagic Design ATEM 4, ATEM 1 surface, an Ursa Mini pair, two JVC HM750 and a collection of high-end video monitors. A combination of a UniFi OS console, port switch and access points pair up with a MicroTik PTP microwave to carry the production output to the masses.

“All of our audio team loves using the Allen & Heath gear, especially Avantis and our fleet of SQ-5 we deploy on different events,” Brown says.