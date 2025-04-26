UK’s 2025 MPG Award Winners Announced

London, UK (April 25, 2025)—The Music Producers Guild, in association with Dolby and Mix With The Masters, has announced the winners of its 2025 MPG Awards honoring producers, engineers and studios.
A.G. Cook was named Producer of the Year for his groundbreaking work at the frontier of electronic pop music with the likes of Charli XCX. Danny L Harle, Cook’s collaborator in the PC Music duo Dux Content, was awarded Writer-Producer of the Year.
MPG recently introduced two new categories recognizing the importance of different types of recording environments. The winners of these inaugural awards were Guy Chambers’ Sleeper Sounds, named Small Commercial Studio of the Year, and Paul Epworth’s The Church Studios, which took home the title of Large Commercial Studio of the Year.
Isabel Gracefield won Breakthrough Producer Of The Year and Amimesh Raval took home Breakthrough Engineer Of The Year, presented by the previously acclaimed honoree, Fraser T Smith, who has worked with Adele, Stormzy, Sam Smith, Florence and the Machine, Drake, Gorillaz and others.
Woody Cook presented his father, Norman Cook (Fatboy Slim), with the Outstanding Contribution to UK Music Award.
Paul Epworth received the MPG Icon Award, presented by artist and collaborator Baxter Dury and MNEK was awarded Vocal Producer of the Year. Peter Gabriel was honored with The MPG Pioneer Award.
The Special Recognition Award was presented to Lauren Laverne by Elbow front man Guy Garvey.
The full list of 2025 MPG Award winners and sponsors is as follows:
Producer of the Year sponsored by Flare Audio
A.G. Cook
Writer-Producer of the Year
Danny L Harle
Breakthrough Producer of the Year
Isabel Gracefield
Breakthrough Engineer of the Year sponsored by SSL
Animesh Raval
Self-Producing Artist
Clean Cut Kid
Recording Engineer of the Year sponsored by AMS Neve
Katie May
Mix Engineer of the Year sponsored by Avid
Manon Grandjean
Mastering Engineer of the Year sponsored by DCS Audio
Cicely Balston
Vocal Producer of the Year
MNEK
Unsung Hero sponsored by Musicians Union
Mike Banks
Small Commercial Studio of the Year sponsored by Neumann
Sleeper Sounds
Large Commercial Studio of the Year sponsored by Neumann
The Church Studios
Dolby Atmos Mixer of the Year sponsored by Dolby
Emre Ramazanoglu
Original Score Recording of the Year
Saltburn (Original Motion Picture Score)’
Produced by Anthony Willis
Recorded & Mixed by Nick Wollage
Mastered By Cicely Balston
Album of the Year sponsored by Mix with The Masters
Rachel Chinouriri: What A Devastating Turn of Events
Producer: Richard Turvey
Mixing: Tom Longworth
Mastering: Matt Colton
Gifted Awards:
The MPG Special Recognition Award
Lauren Laverne
PPL Present the MPG Award for Outstanding Contribution to UK Music
Norman Cook (Fatboy Slim)
The MPG Inspiration Award, sponsored by Audio Note
Richard Russell
The MPG Icon Award
Paul Epworth
The MPG Pioneer Award
Peter Gabriel