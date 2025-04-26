UK’s 2025 MPG Award Winners Announced

A.G. Cook named Producer of the Year for his work with the likes of Charli XCX; Danny L Harle garners Writer-Producer of the Year.

London, UK (April 25, 2025)—The Music Producers Guild, in association with Dolby and Mix With The Masters, has announced the winners of its 2025 MPG Awards honoring producers, engineers and studios.

A.G. Cook was named Producer of the Year for his groundbreaking work at the frontier of electronic pop music with the likes of Charli XCX. Danny L Harle, Cook’s collaborator in the PC Music duo Dux Content, was awarded Writer-Producer of the Year.

MPG recently introduced two new categories recognizing the importance of different types of recording environments. The winners of these inaugural awards were Guy Chambers’ Sleeper Sounds, named Small Commercial Studio of the Year, and Paul Epworth’s The Church Studios, which took home the title of Large Commercial Studio of the Year.

Isabel Gracefield won Breakthrough Producer Of The Year and Amimesh Raval took home Breakthrough Engineer Of The Year, presented by the previously acclaimed honoree, Fraser T Smith, who has worked with Adele, Stormzy, Sam Smith, Florence and the Machine, Drake, Gorillaz and others.

Woody Cook presented his father, Norman Cook (Fatboy Slim), with the Outstanding Contribution to UK Music Award.

Paul Epworth received the MPG Icon Award, presented by artist and collaborator Baxter Dury and MNEK was awarded Vocal Producer of the Year. Peter Gabriel was honored with The MPG Pioneer Award.

The Special Recognition Award was presented to Lauren Laverne by Elbow front man Guy Garvey.

The full list of 2025 MPG Award winners and sponsors is as follows:

Producer of the Year sponsored by Flare Audio

A.G. Cook

Writer-Producer of the Year

Danny L Harle

Breakthrough Producer of the Year

Isabel Gracefield

Breakthrough Engineer of the Year sponsored by SSL

Animesh Raval

Self-Producing Artist

Clean Cut Kid

Recording Engineer of the Year sponsored by AMS Neve

Katie May

Mix Engineer of the Year sponsored by Avid

Manon Grandjean

Mastering Engineer of the Year sponsored by DCS Audio

Cicely Balston

Vocal Producer of the Year

MNEK

Unsung Hero sponsored by Musicians Union

Mike Banks

Small Commercial Studio of the Year sponsored by Neumann

Sleeper Sounds

Large Commercial Studio of the Year sponsored by Neumann

The Church Studios

Dolby Atmos Mixer of the Year sponsored by Dolby

Emre Ramazanoglu

Original Score Recording of the Year

Saltburn (Original Motion Picture Score)’

Produced by Anthony Willis

Recorded & Mixed by Nick Wollage

Mastered By Cicely Balston

Album of the Year sponsored by Mix with The Masters

Rachel Chinouriri: What A Devastating Turn of Events

Producer: Richard Turvey

Mixing: Tom Longworth

Mastering: Matt Colton

Gifted Awards:

The MPG Special Recognition Award

Lauren Laverne

PPL Present the MPG Award for Outstanding Contribution to UK Music

Norman Cook (Fatboy Slim)

The MPG Inspiration Award, sponsored by Audio Note

Richard Russell

The MPG Icon Award

Paul Epworth

The MPG Pioneer Award

Peter Gabriel