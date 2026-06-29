Venezuelan Mixer on the Importance of Loudness and Clarity Tools

Colombia (June 29, 2026)—Venezuelan music producer and mix and mastering engineer José Armando Ochoa, professionally known as Dimelo Apolo, often uses Nugen Audio plug-ins on his trap, reggaeton, afrobeat and melodic R&B projects.

“I’ve always aimed to create records that feel emotionally powerful while also competing sonically on a global level,” says Apolo, who is based in Colombia. “I enjoy building records that feel modern, energetic and immersive while still maintaining dynamics and musicality. One of the biggest challenges in modern mixing is achieving competitive loudness without sacrificing clarity, dynamics or emotional depth. Another is making sure a record translates well across every listening environment and streaming platform.”

To meet these demands, Apolo relies heavily on the Nugen Audio VisLM 2 and MasterCheck 2 plug-ins, which he describes as indispensable for both mixing and mastering. “VisLM has become an essential part of my mastering and delivery workflow because it gives me precise loudness analysis and confidence when preparing records for streaming platforms and broadcast standards,” he says. “MasterCheck 2 is incredibly valuable because it allows me to preview the way in which my music will translate after codec conversion and loudness normalization. These tools allow me to work faster, more accurately and with greater consistency.”

Apolo’s catalog includes standout work like “Ahora” by Jamby El Favo, a track where he focused heavily on “sonic balance, vocal clarity and translation across different playback systems.” During its production, Apolo used VisLM 2 to maintain accurate loudness targets while preserving the track’s energy and punch.

Meanwhile, MasterCheck 2 played an equally critical role: “It allowed me to simulate streaming platform playback conditions and codec behavior before release. This helped me avoid harshness, distortion and unwanted changes caused by normalization processes.”

A specific challenge on the project involved controlling perceived loudness and low-end impact without compromising vocal clarity, a hallmark of modern Latin production. “Using MasterCheck 2, I was able to compare how the mix reacted under different streaming normalization scenarios,” he explains. “VisLM 2 also allowed me to monitor integrated loudness and dynamic consistency in real time, which significantly improved workflow speed and decision-making accuracy.”