AIMS Board of Directors Re-Elected for 2022

Bothell, WA (December 6, 2021)—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) announced that the AIMS Board of Directors will serve once again in 2022 after every member was re-elected recently.

Shortly after the election, Michael Cronk announced that he will step down from the AIMS board and as chairman of the board due to a change in his employment that disqualifies him from serving. Steve Reynolds of Imagine Communications, who previously served as vice chair, takes over as chair, and Terry Holton of Yamaha will serve as AIMS’ new vice chair. Chuck Meyer, a technology fellow at Grass Valley, will join as a new board member replacing Cronk’s open position.

AIMS Board of Directors members for 2022 thus include AIMS chairman of the board Steve Reynolds, vice chair Terry Holton (Yamaha), chief financial officer Andreas Hilmer (Lawo), Andrew Starks (Macnica) and Chuck Meyer (Grass Valley). Their terms start immediately, as does their ongoing work toward fostering a standards-based approach to IP in professional media.

“Michael Cronk has been instrumental in the formation and success of AIMS,” said Reynolds. “His commitment of time and energy during the past six years has made the AIMS mission of IP adoption a reality. Under his leadership, programs such as the IP Showcase were created and are still seen today as the source of industry education and advancement. And his efforts on behalf of AIMS have been recognized around the world. He will be missed!”

“Working alongside our partners including SMPTE, AWMA, VSF and EBU, and with organizations such as the IABM, AIMS has served as a catalyst to galvanize the industry toward both standards like SMPTE ST 2110 and also open specifications such as AMWA IS-04, AMWA IS-05 and JT-NM TR 1001-1,” said Cronk. “We’ve made a difference, and it’s been a privilege to serve with so many talented individuals across the industry in pursuit of the AIMS mission. While I will miss being part of this important work, I’m confident that AIMS will continue to make important progress in the months and years ahead. Chuck will be immensely valuable in guiding this ongoing work, and AIMS is fortunate to be welcoming him as a new board member.”

Samuel Recine recently stepped into the role of Pro AV Working Group chair at AIMS, a position previously held by David Chiappini, who was a colleague of Recine’s at Matrox. Recine joined Matrox in 1997 amid the rise of PC-based standards and surging PC sales. Recine has held commercial and product management roles at Matrox and is currently focused on contributing to the growth of performance media over IP markets.