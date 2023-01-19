AMPS Announces Best Film Sound Nominees

The UK-based Association of Motion Picture Sound, AMPS, has announced the nominees for its 10th Annual Awards for Excellence in Sound.

London, UK (January 19, 2023)—The UK-based Association of Motion Picture Sound, AMPS, has announced its nominees for the 10th Annual Awards for Excellence in Sound for a Feature Film.

The following films have been nominated by the craft guild’s 500-plus creative talents working in the fields of film, TV and games:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Batman

Top Gun: Maverick

AMPS chair Andrew Wilson commented: “AMPS congratulates all the submitted films. Our voting members strive to recognize craft excellence above all, and this is reflected in our nominations. Of the previous nine award winners, eight have gone on to win at BAFTA and six of those also won the Oscar. We look forward to announcing the result at the end of January.”

The guild’s voting membership includes production sound mixers, sound designers, supervising sound editors, sound editors, re-recording mixers, music mixers, music editors, boom operators, sound assistants, Foley artists and others.

Sponsors of the AMPS Awards are Dolby Laboratories, Pinewood Group, Sennheiser and Bubblebee Industries.