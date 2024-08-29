Audacy Opening Nashville Sound Space

Philadelphia, Pa. (August 29, 2024)—Multi-platform audio content company Audacy has announced the opening of a new broadcast sound space, its seventh, in the historic Hard Rock Cafe building on Broadway in Nashville, Tenn.

The Audacy Nashville Sound Space will launch with an exclusive grand opening event and ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring country music superstar Thomas Rhett on Thursday, September 5. It will also serve as the new home of Katie & Company, Audacy’s nationally syndicated country show hosted by Katie Neal, winner of the 2024 ACM National Daily On-Air Personality of the Year award.

The studio’s launch follows Audacy’s expansion of “Katie & Company” to 37 Audacy-owned and partner affiliate stations. With the show surpassing 2.7 million listeners each week, Neal’s daily interviews with the nation’s top country artists have become industry-leading moments for fans and coveted opportunities for Audacy’s advertising partners. Audacy’s 20 owned and operated Country brands reach nearly 14 million listeners per month.

Audacy reports that the space has been transformed into a state-of-the-art production facility with sets for interviews, photography and private performances. The launch of the Audacy Nashville Sound Space extends the strategic partnership between Audacy and Hard Rock International, which began in 2021 and now includes three venues, in New York, Miami and Nashville.

According to Audacy’s statement, the company’s new Nashville Sound Space will deliver fresh, vibrant energy to Music City while maintaining the integrity of the original building at its core. With its proximity to The Reverb, Hard Rock Nashville’s private performance and meeting space, the setup will reportedly enable Audacy to welcome artists for interviews and intimate performances in one stop.