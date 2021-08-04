Teaching Film Audio Post Remotely

Fremont, CA (August 4, 2021) — DaVinci Resolve Fairlight audio post production tools helped Huch Platt, head of the sound department at New York Film Academy’s Los Angeles campus, continue to teach remotely in 2020.

“The challenge came when COVID-19 hit and everything went remote,” explained Platt. “I needed to find a software solution that was not only free, but easy for the students to install and work with, since they are using a variety of computers—basically whatever they have at home—and I can’t spend the classes troubleshooting.”

Platt noted, “The students just download it, and it works, which is a huge blessing for me because I can focus on teaching. Not worrying about the technical aspects allows the students to focus on being creative, too.

“Furthermore, I needed something that also works with video; there’s a lot of free audio software out there but not many that work with video,” Platt added. “Most of my students are video-centric and intimidated by the audio side. They know they need it, but think it’s unattainable for them. I love simplifying it and showing them it’s doable. Most of the students were already familiar with DaVinci Resolve, so it checked all the boxes.”

Platt continued, “The students do everything from dialogue editing to cutting and effects, as well as final mix and exporting. One of the many things I love about DaVinci Resolve is it’s intuitive across the board, as intuitiveness is key to adoption. DaVinci Resolve has come a long way and is now very prevalent across post production because of its professional tools and the way you can seamlessly move between editing, color, sound and VFX. The students are jumping to use it.”

As a year-round school, New York Film Academy has three semesters a year. Platt has incorporated DaVinci Resolve in each semester since Summer 2020.