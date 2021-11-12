Your browser is out-of-date!

Finding the Score of ‘The Lost Daughter’

British composer Dickon Hinchcliffe discusses his work creating the evocative score to back Maggie Gyllenhall’s directorial debut, ‘The Lost Daughter.’

By Mix Staff

Presented by Netflix.

Olivia Colman in ‘The Lost Daughter.’

In this exclusive panel from the Mix Sound for Film & Television event, British composer Dickon Hinchcliffe discusses his work creating the score of Maggie Gyllenhall's upcoming directorial debut, The Lost Daughter.

Hinchcliffe, who brought loneliness and Americana to the standout film The Winter’s Bone, and created an energetic, period score to the hit series Peaky Blinders, developed powerful and evocative sounds of the Greek Isles for the project. Based on the novel by Elena Ferrante, the film follows a college professor (Oscar-winner Olivia Colman) as she confronts her past while on vacation. The Lost Daughter will debut in December, 2021.

Moderator: Jennifer Walden, Journalist

Panelist: Dickon Hinchcliffe

