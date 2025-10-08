Guillermo del Toro to Receive CAS Filmmaker Award

Los Angeles, Calif.—Academy Award–winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro will receive the Cinema Audio Society’s Filmmaker Award at the 62nd Annual CAS Awards, Saturday, March 7, 2026.

“The CAS Filmmaker Award recognizes directors who understand the critical role that sound plays in film and television, and Guillermo embodies that appreciation at the highest level,” said CAS President Peter Kurland. “His films are defined not only by their stunning visuals and deeply human themes but also by their masterful use of sound to build atmosphere, suspense, and wonder. Guillermo’s collaboration with sound artists has elevated every story he’s told. We are thrilled to celebrate his contributions to the art form.”

“Audiovisual entertainment—telling stories with images and sound—well, it requires the most careful composition and exacting standards to deliver a memorable experience in every theatre and every home,” del Toro said. “It is an honor to be recognized by those whom I consider and value as my peers and my admired colleagues.”

Mexican-born filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has created a distinctive cinematic style that blends horror, fantasy, and his exuberant personal visual imagery. He studied under Oscar-winning special effects artist Dick Smith and made his first feature, Cronos (1993), which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and won the Critics Prize. He followed with Mimic (1997), The Devil’s Backbone (2001), and Pan’s Labyrinth (2006), which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Screenplay and won three Academy Awards for art direction, cinematography and makeup.

Del Toro went on to direct and produce internationally acclaimed works including Hellboy (2004), Pacific Rim (2013) and Crimson Peak (2015). His film The Shape of Water (2017) received 13 Academy Award nominations and won four, including best picture and best director, as well as the Golden Globe and BAFTA Awards for best director. His first stop-motion feature, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022), co-directed with the late Mark Gustafson, received the Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Producers Guild Award for best animated film. His upcoming Netflix live-action feature, Frankenstein, starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, and Mia Goth, is set for release on October 17, 2025.

Across his films, del Toro’s commitment to craft extends to his collaborations with sound designers and mixers. Whether the delicate creak of wooden marionettes in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio or the colossal roar of kaiju in Pacific Rim, del Toro consistently demonstrates how sound can be a narrative force.