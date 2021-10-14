Mediaset Transitions to All-IP Infrastructure

Mediaset has taken delivery of eight SSL System T platforms for installation as it transitions to an all-IP infrastructure.

Milan, Italy (October 14, 2021)—Privately-owned communications and commercial broadcasting group Mediaset has taken delivery of eight Solid State Logic System T networked broadcast production platforms for installation at its three broadcast centers in Italy as the company transitions to an all-IP infrastructure.

All of the installed System T consoles, which are all powered by SSL Tempest T80 engines, are being used to broadcast live entertainment, talk shows and other entertainment from Mediaset’s studios and external venues. Mediaset, which has grown from a local cable TV channel founded in 1987 by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi to become one of the largest television companies in the world, has two broadcast centers in Rome and a third in Milan.

So far, two System T S500 consoles have been installed in Mediaset’s studios and four S500 mobile control surfaces in a pair of OB trucks. The remaining two S500 systems are scheduled to be installed later this year in a building currently under construction.

According to Giovanni Blasi, head of Milan-based Cablateam Srl, SSL’s reseller in Italy, “For the time being, all of the studio consoles are operating in standalone mode. But by the end of 2021, all three Mediaset broadcast centers will be networked and the System T consoles will be able to work together as if they are all in the same place.”

Cablateam also supplied extensive SSL I/O options with the consoles, including SB 8.8, SDI IF, D64 AES I/O, A 16.D16 and MADI bridge units, as well as third-party interfaces from Focusrite and Ferrofish, that will enable the System T platforms to be networked with the broadcast plant and each other via Dante. Already, Blasi says, the installed S500 systems can access the cameras, recorders, intercoms and telephone system that are on the studio IP network.

The two OB truck installations were turnkey projects handled in their entirety by Professional Show S.p.A. of Padua, Italy. Each truck is equipped with two S500 consoles, one of which is configured to work as a frame extension for larger shows or as a backup control surface in case of emergency.

The studio installations were overseen by Pietro Osmetti, Luca Gherardi, audio-video systems designer, and Alberto Cotronei, audio-video systems project manager, from Mediaset’s project engineering department. Wiring was handled by one of Mediaset’s regular subcontractors.