Mix Announces Second Annual ‘Sound for Film & TV: Awards Season’ Event

Hollywood, CA (November 15, 2021)—Mix has announced the second annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV: Awards Season, a virtual event taking place Thursday, January 20, 2022, honoring the year’s best creative talent in film and television sound.

While the global pandemic has affected media distribution, schedules and attendance, it has not affected the quality of the sound work, and that work deserves to be recognized.

As a companion to the annual Mix Sound for Film and Television event held each September at Sony Pictures Studios, this event honors those studios, facilities and teams that created soundtracks worthy of Best Sound at the 2022 Oscars.

Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV: Awards Season will include behind-the-scenes interviews with the leading supervising sound editors, sound designers, re-recording mixers, composers, productions sound mixers, editors, technologists and creative talent

There will be three categories of presentations—Sound for Film/TV/Streaming; Top composers; and Technical Innovation.

WHO ATTENDS

Creatives—Independent and facility-based sound editors, mixers and technologists, working with dialog, effects and music.

Technologists—Chief engineers, system integrators and the leading developers in workflow and product development.

Manufacturers—The leading manufacturers in sound for picture technology from leading major and independent Hollywood studios.

FIND OUT MORE AT

https://www.mixsoundforfilm.com/awards/