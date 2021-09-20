Mix Sound for Film & TV to Explore ‘Building an Immersive Studio’

Immersive audio experts will explore 'Connection, Control and Playback: What You Need to Know Before Building an Immersive Studio' at the Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television virtual event.

‘Immersive Audio’ is no longer a buzzword – it’s a crucial part of pro audio’s future. If you’re building a studio for immersive audio, you can’t miss the panel of pros exploring that topic at the all-free, eighth annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television virtual event, to be held September 24.

Connection, Control and Playback: What You Need to Know Before Building an Immersive Studio

Upgrading a studio from stereo or 5.1 surround to a full-blown 7.1.4 or 9.1.6 immersive room is not as complex or intimidating as it once seemed. Nor as expensive. You do need to add Cat 6 cabling, increase I/O, upgrade your DAW, and add/configure speakers, along with associated monitor control. But with proper planning and a clear pre-design intent, setting up a Dolby Atmos stage can be painless. Through its RedNet product line, Focusrite has provided the immersive backbone for countless immersive facilities over the past decade, while Genelec has pioneered immersive monitoring setup, configuration and performance for 7.1.4 and 9.1.6 playback In this special presentation, the two companies are joined by representatives from Dolby and Netflix for a discussion about the foundations of studio setup through a look at real-world examples from Netflix Studios and the Genelec Experience Center. Presented by: FOCUSRITE & GENELEC.

Tom Kenny – Mix

Will Eggleston – Genelec Inc

David Gould – Dolby

Leslie Gaston-Bird – Mix Messiah Productions

Dave Rieley – Focusrite