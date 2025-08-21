Splice Post’s Jules Woods Checks in With Nugen

London, U.K. (August 20, 2025)—Jules Woods, recently Emmy-nominated for his mixing work on Netflix hit Adolescence, regularly reaches for Nugen Audio’s metering, monitoring and immersive tools when working on his high-profile projects.

“I’ve used tons of loudness metering tools over the years, but Nugen’s VisLM always stood out,” says Woods, head of scripted sound and re-recording mixer at Splice Post. “It has the most intuitive user interface without compromising on detail. I can glance at it mid-session and instantly understand how I am tracking for broadcast standards.”

For Woods, who began working regularly with Nugen tools in 2016, VisLM has become more than just a compliance tool, it has also helped train his instincts. “I use it so much that I’ve essentially trained my ears with it,” he says. “These days, I can mix without it and still stay within spec, but I always keep it on screen. It’s a perfect sanity check, especially when you’re deep into a long session and start to lose perspective.”

One key client, for which VisLM is a non-negotiable, is the BBC. “When we deliver drama content to them, they require a VisLM graph. They know how to read the shapes and can flag potential concerns based on those visuals.”

Woods often also deploys Halo Upmix as a staple in his immersive mixes. “Many composers will still deliver their music in stereo, and Halo Upmix gives me a fantastic starting point. It transforms stereo scores or commercial music into something far more cinematic and immersive, which is crucial for theatrical or high-drama content,” he says. “I have even run background atmospheres through it. It folds down incredibly well, which is vital when checking mixes on consumer speakers after working in a 5.1 or Atmos room.”

The most recent addition to Woods’ toolkit is Nugen’s DialogCheck plug-in, which he says is a powerful support mechanism during sessions involving client reviews. “Having a tool like DialogCheck helps me back up my perspective with data. It shows when the algorithm isn’t recognizing the dialogue as clear enough, and that visual proof can be a tipping point in a creative discussion. I can see the solution becoming an even bigger part of delivery processes moving forward.”