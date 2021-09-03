Telos Alliance and Grass Valley Launch Cloud Intercom

Cleveland, OH (September 2, 2021)—Telos Alliance and Grass Valley have partnered to release Telos Infinity VIP on GV AMPP, a professional intercom solution for cloud-based media production workflows.

Infinity VIP (Virtual Intercom Platform) on AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform) supports essential intercom functionality that is already well known to production professionals, including partylines, IFBs, groups and peer-to-peer communication. This new cloud-based production functionality is being beta-tested by All Mobile Video (AMV) and will be live with an AMV customer later in the year.

“Our beta trials of Infinity VIP on AMPP have gone incredibly well with our customers, and we look forward to Grass Valley building in all the functionality we need to take the fullest advantage of cloud production. This will make us more profitable, more flexible and most important of all, enables AMV to offer the best possible service,” said Eric Duke, CEO, AMV.

Telos Infinity VIP on AMPP is a native SaaS solution. The Infinity VIP on AMPP cloud server and virtual panel apps are available from the AMPP app store and deploy in the same way as any AMPP application.

With Infinity VIP on AMPP, operators supporting live productions from anywhere can access the application from any connected browser. The microphone and speakers from the connected phone, tablet, or computer allow operators to communicate with team members, while using the same device for performing their job functions using other AMPP-enabled solutions such as switching, audio mixing, replay, routing, and monitoring.

Usage monitoring is consolidated with other AMPP applications to provide a single billing experience. The new intercom solution also provides cloud connection for existing intercom hardware, providing all the benefits of a new cloud-enabled system while retaining existing intercom infrastructure and workflows.

“With GV AMPP, every solution is current, this means that we no longer have to amortize equipment; we don’t need a warehouse full of kit in flight-cases; we don’t have to move those flight cases hundreds or thousands of miles; and if requirements change on a production, we have instant access to whatever is needed. All of this is made possible with the cloud by ‘spinning up’ what we need when we need it,” concluded AMV’s Duke.