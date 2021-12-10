The Sound of ‘Cyrano’

Supervising sound editors/re-recording mixers Becki Ponting and Craig Berkey went to great lengths to integrate the dialogue and songs of 'Cyrano.'

Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett reprise their stage roles in Cyrano, director Joe Wright’s film version of Erica Schmidt’s musical adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac. Find out how supervising sound editors/re-recording mixers Becki Ponting and Craig Berkey went to great lengths to integrate the dialogue and songs — all performed and recorded live on the set — within the action of the movie. The result is a seamless soundtrack that adds a bit of slam poetry–style rapping to the words of Schmidt and the music of Aaron and Bryce Dessner.

Moderator: Tom Kenny, Mix

Panelists:

Becki Ponting, Supervising Sound Editor / Re-Recording Mixer

Craig Berkey, Supervising Sound Editor / Re-Recording Mixer

