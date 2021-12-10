The Sound of ‘Respect’

Respect's executive music producer Stephen Bray, music editor Suzana Peric and re-recording mixer Paul Hsu talk about the setup on the set, challenges of integrating song and score, and beauty of the performances as captured on film.

Jennifer Hudson’s performances as Aretha Franklin in Respect were all sung live on set, and they are stunning. But there is so much more that goes into producing the sound for a series of performances that chart the rise, fall and rise again of the Queen of Soul. First-time director Liesl Tommy introduces Aretha as a 10-year-old girl singing in her father’s living room, then follows her into churches and clubs and eventually into Madison Square Garden for the debut of “Respect.” Here, executive music producer Stephen Bray, music editor Suzana Peric and re-recording mixer, Paul Hsu talk about the setup on the set, challenges of integrating song and score, and beauty of the performances as captured on film.

Moderator: Tom Kenny, Mix

Panelists:

Stephen Bray, Executive Music Producer

Suzana Peric, Music Editor

Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer

• • •

As a companion to the Mix Sound for Film and TV event held each September at Sony Pictures Studios, the Mix Sound for Film and Television: Awards Season honors studios, facilities and teams that created soundtracks worthy of Best Sound at the 2022 Oscars, MPSE Golden Reel Awards and CAS Awards.

