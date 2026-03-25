Titrafilm Opens Two New Post Facilities

Paris, France (March 25, 2026)—Founded in 1933, Titrafilm pioneered subtitling but is now heavily immersed in post production, recently opening new multi-studio facilities in Paris.

One site houses two mix studios, an ADR studio, 10 sound edit suites, 10 picture edit suites and a grading room, while the other site features 27 more picture edit suites. Whether stereo, LCR, 5.1, 7.1.4 or theatrical Atmos on 38 loudspeakers, Genelec is found in every room.

In the newest Atmos suites, the monitoring comprises 1032C models for LCR and 8340As for surrounds. For the ceiling channels, audio CTO Miguel Adélise opted to use 4430A Smart IP PoE networked models, taking advantage of their single cable connectivity. Smart IP technology is already used widely throughout the other rooms at Titrafilm. But since the 4430A is the largest model available, Smart IP’s role in the new Atmos rooms was limited to the overhead positions only.

With some RAW aluminum models also appearing in edit suites, plus 7060B subwoofers, the facility offers a blend of classic performance and modern Dante connectivity. Adélise was responsible for the design of the audio systems in the new rooms, working closely with integrator CTM Solutions and local Genelec distributor Audio-Technica France.

For the new 5.0 rooms, the same configuration is used, minus the additional surrounds and tops, and is finished in discreet black to blend into the studio environment.

Alongside the latest Genelec models, Titrafilm still uses some older analogue favorites. “We’ve still got original 1030s and 1032s that our engineers love working with,” Adélise adds.

Across the river in Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, nine interconnected buildings form the company’s main hub, linked by fiber and RJ45 with three central machine rooms. The studio infrastructure owes much to the vision of the late Pierre Frilley, one of the major players in French film production and a key figure in the Titrafilm story, right up until his passing last year, at the age of 87.