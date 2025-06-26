Trifecta Audio Upgrades Monitoring and Mix Chain

Los Angeles, CA (June 26, 2025)—Grammy Award-winning score mixer and orchestral producer Gabriel Kitinski has installed a new audio interface at Trifecta Audio, which provides sound services for TV shows, feature films, music videos and commercials.

Kitinski integrated a new AX Center Thunder | Core audio interface from DAD (Digital Audio Denmark) by NTP Technology into his personal hybrid studio for testing before deploying it on location. “It’s been a fantastic addition,” he says. “The unit has performed flawlessly in my setup, where it’s acting as the clock master across all my other interfaces. Its routing and expansion flexibility, especially with Dante and AES, has allowed seamless integration with all of my hardware.”

Kitinski and his Los Angeles-based Trifecta team have more than 50 years of combined audio experience, providing equipment and design solutions for complex projects, including control rooms, multi-track setups, full ENG and reality setups: “With DAD, I’m always confident the conversion will be optimal, so I can focus on blend and balance, and mic placements, assured that every channel is the ‘good channel’. Same with the preamps.”

The AX Center, DAD’s Thunderbolt 3 audio interface for music production, post-production and other professional audio applications, features a range of I/O options and includes built-in monitor control, speaker EQ and onboard summing and processing.

Kitinski started out mixing and doing post-production audio work on feature films in the early ‘90s. He has worked on virtually every production format, including long-format music videos, for which he won two Grammys for sound supervision, one for the live album Paul McCartney – Live Kisses and another for Madonna’s documentary film I’m Going to Tell You a Secret.