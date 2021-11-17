Video: Connection, Control and Playback—What You Need to Know Before Building an Immersive Studio

In this exclusive panel from the Mix Sound for Film & Television event, Focusrite, Genelec, Dolby and Netflix representatives discuss the foundations of an immersive studio setup.

Presented by Focusrite and Genelec.

Upgrading a studio from stereo or 5.1 surround to a full-blown 7.1.4 or 9.1.6 immersive room is not as complex or intimidating as it once seemed—nor as expensive!

You do need to add Cat 6 cabling, increase I/O, upgrade your DAW, and add/configure speakers, along with associated monitor control, but with proper planning and a clear pre-design intent, setting up a Dolby Atmos stage can be painless.

Through its RedNet product line, Focusrite has provided the immersive backbone for countless immersive facilities over the past decade, while Genelec has pioneered immersive monitoring setup, configuration and performance for 7.1.4 and 9.1.6 playback.

In this special presentation, the two companies are joined by representatives from Dolby and Netflix for a discussion on the foundations of studio setup, providing a look at real-world examples from Netflix Studios and the Genelec Experience Center.

Moderator: Tom Kenny

Panelists:

Will Eggleston, Genelec

Ozzie Sutherland, Netflix

David Gould, Dolby

Leslie Gaston-Bird, Mix Messiah Productions

Dave Rieley, Focusrite Pro