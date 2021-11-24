VIDEO: Technology and Workflow—What’s Changed, What’s Next?

In this expert panel, top creatives and technologists explore how workflows and production processes have changed due to the pandemic.

In March 2020, Hollywood edit suites and re-recording stages shut down. Sound editors, mixers, composers, chief engineers, assistants, recordists, boom operators and all those who support them were sent home, often in the middle of projects. But the content kept coming. The audience demanded it. With disruption comes change, and overnight, sound supervisors and post-production professionals were forced to look at their technologies, modify their workflows and still deliver stellar tracks—on budget and on time, most often collaborating from remote locations.

In this expert panel from the Mix Sound for Film & Television event, top creatives and technologists explore how workflows and production processes have changed due to the pandemic, as well as what’s in store for 2022.

Moderator: Tom Kenny, Mix

Panelists:

Thomas Dolby, Peabody Conservatory, Johns Hopkins University

Phil Wagner, Solid State Logic

Bob Ehlers, Audinate

Dave Rieley, Focusrite Pro