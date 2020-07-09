Vote Now! 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards Calendar

Voting for nominations ends on Monday, July 13, at 10 p.m., so there's no time like the present to go online and cast your ballot.

Awards season schedules include year-round submission and membership deadlines to be eligible for nominations each year. Entering the home stretch in nominating and voting for the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, here are some important dates to keep in mind:

July 2: Nominations-round voting begins

July 13, 10:00 P.M.: Nominations-round voting ends

July 28: Nominations announced

August 11: Deadline for errors and omissions to the nominations

August 14: Final-round videos available for viewing

August 21: Final-round voting begins

August 31, 10:00 P.M.: Final-round voting ends

September 20: ABC Telecast and Governors Ball

