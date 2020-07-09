Vote Now! 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards Calendar

Awards season schedules include year-round submission and membership deadlines to be eligible for nominations each year. Entering the home stretch in nominating and voting for the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, here are some important dates to keep in mind:
July 2: Nominations-round voting begins
July 13, 10:00 P.M.: Nominations-round voting ends
July 28: Nominations announced
August 11: Deadline for errors and omissions to the nominations
August 14: Final-round videos available for viewing
August 21: Final-round voting begins
August 31, 10:00 P.M.: Final-round voting ends
September 20: ABC Telecast and Governors Ball