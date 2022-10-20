AES NY: Shure Shows AD600 Axient Digital Spectrum Manager

Successor to AXT600 equipped with real-time scanning, large color display and 174 MHz to 2 GHz tuning range.

CHICAGO, IL (October 19, 2022)—At the AES Show in New York City, Shure unveiled the successor to its highly respected AXT600 Axient Spectrum Manager—the new AD600 Axient Digital Spectrum Manager—a powerful tool for planning and managing frequency coordination in the most demanding professional audio applications, including touring, broadcast, location sound, theater, and houses of worship.

Keeping the future of wireless in mind, Shure designed the AD600’s tuning range to support frequency bands from 174 MHz to 2 GHz, which includes and expands on the frequencies where AXT600 is operable. Compared to AXT600, AD600 boasts faster scanning that finds available frequencies and analyzes RF spectrum in real-time, streamlining site surveys and spectrum management.

AD600 delivers six antenna inputs to support coverage for multiple antennas and locations. AD600 also provides the ability to listen to analog signals as well as Axient Digital standard and HD Modes, a new DC power option for remote production, USB connections for external data storage of scans, event logs and other data, as well as Dante connectivity for advanced audio monitoring.

The AD600 is outfitted with a large, full-color, 6.6-inch front panel screen, while the real-time scanning and monitoring of RF activities keeps live information available when needed most. AD600 is also compatible with Shure Wireless Workbench, extending control and monitoring options for users.

Paired with additional Axient Digital solutions, AD600 users benefit from interference avoidance features available with ShowLink, a feature unique to the Axient Digital ecosystem that enables real-time control and communication with all ADX transmitters.

Guided Coordination features available on AD600 provide users with the ability to plan, scan, and deploy frequencies to their entire system, or dive deep for complete control in challenging RF environments. Additionally, advanced tools are available to analyze the spectrum, listen to RF activity, capture data, and perform site surveys.

Key features of AD600 Axient Digital Spectrum Manager include: