Audiomovers Releases Omnibus 3.0 for Windows

PC users can now route complex multichannel mixes or immersive formats without the need for extra hardware, and send audio between computers over a network with minimal delay.

London, U.K. (October 6, 2025)—Audiomovers has released Omnibus 3.0 for Windows, an update that enables Windows-based audio pros to route audio between applications, hardware and even other computers from one interface.

Supporting up to 128 channels, Omnibus can route complex multichannel mixes or immersive formats without the need for extra hardware. It can also send audio between computers over a network with minimal delay, enabling real-time collaboration, remote recording or distributing audio across multiple machines in a facility.

With no apparent direct equivalent on Windows, Omnibus is reportedly the first and only professional-grade audio routing software for PC.

Alongside Windows compatibility, the latest version of Omnibus adds new ways to streamline and fine-tune setups. Users can collapse unused devices in the routing grid to keep their view clear and focused and adjust the volume of individual channels for precise control over mixes.

The arrival of Omnibus on Windows opens new workflows for creators beyond traditional studio environments, the company suggests. With professional audio routing, live streamers can combine game audio, chat and music into a single feed for OBS or other broadcast software. Game developers and sound designers can move audio from game engines like Unreal into tools such as Audiomovers’ Listento for remote collaboration.

Omnibus 3.0 for Windows and macOS is available now as a perpetual license for $199.99, with a free seven-day demo. Each purchase includes up to three authorizations across different machines, and free updates. Current Omnibus for Mac owners receive the Windows update at no additional cost.