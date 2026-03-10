beyerdynamic Introduces Headphone Lab

New York, N.Y. (March 10, 2026)—Beyerdynamic has introduced Headphone Lab, a free studio plug-in that emulates the sound and spatial nuances of a professional studio. The plug-in is intended for users mixing while working outside of acoustically treated spaces—bedrooms, apartments, hotel rooms and the like.

Headphone Lab simulates the sound of a studio environment through headphones, aiming to provide a reliable reference when working in spaces without room treatments. Unlike conventional headphone listening, which delivers isolated signals to each ear, Headphone Lab employs a crossfeed model that accounts for frequency-dependent time and level differences and incorporates g Head-Related Transfer Functions (HRTFs). According to Beyerdynamic, Headphone Lab provides accurate bass reproduction without phase issues or artifacts, resulting in a soundstage for critical listening, mixing and mastering.

“Headphone Lab reflects our commitment to making professional-quality monitoring accessible to every creator,” said Martin Stahl, Director of PRO Audio at beyerdynamic. “Our studio headphones have long been trusted as a professional reference. Headphone Lab builds on that foundation, using innovative and precise Factory Calibration technology to unlock their full potential wherever creators work.”

Each headphone model has a Standard Calibration, based on a “Golden Sample” reference unit defined by beyerdynamic’s acoustics team, aligning each headphone to its studio sound profile for precise mixing and mastering.

For maximum accuracy, the Factory Calibration approach uses the original production measurement data from an exact headphone unit. While Standard Calibration supports all DT models from the beyerdynamic studio portfolio, the Factory Calibration is available only for select models: DT 700 PRO X, DT 900 PRO X, DT 1770 PRO MKII, and DT 1990 PRO MKII.

Headphone Lab is available as a free download for Windows and macOS and supports VST3, AU, and AAX formats. The plug-in is compatible with all current beyerdynamic DT studio headphones as well as DT-series in-ear monitors.