Bose Pro Goes Big With DesignMax DM12SE

Boston, Mass. (March 10, 2026)—Bose Professional has unveiled its new DesignMax DM12SE, the largest member yet of its DesignMax loudspeaker family.

Intended for use in performance spaces, retail stores, hospitality venues and houses of worship, the DM12SE can be used indoors or outside as a high-output loudspeaker designed to deliver room-filling bass and 102° conical coverage.

Available in black or white finishes, the DM12SE centers around a weather-treated 12-inch coaxial transducer; the point-source design physically aligns the HF and LF drivers to provide phase alignment across the coverage area. DM12SE introduces a more compact footprint and a clean, architectural loudspeaker form for professional environments. The weatherized loudspeaker includes an outdoor-ready metal pan/tilt bracket for precise aiming and stability. Integrators can also make use of factory-optimized tunings when pairing the DM12SE with Bose Professional amplifiers and processors.

“This launch is a strategic expansion of our existing DesignMax family of surface-mount, in-ceiling, and pendant loudspeakers,” explains John Maier, CEO of Bose Professional. “This new 12-inch model adds increased power to the sleek DesignMax aesthetic, and it’s been brilliantly voiced to match the rest of the family. This gives our customers the options they need to design cohesive, mixed-model systems that deliver consistent, articulate audio on any project.”