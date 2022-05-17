Campfire Audio Trifecta Earphones Debut

Portland, OR (May 17, 2022)—Campfire Audio has announced Trifecta, a premium earphone aimed at the audiophile market, at High End in Munich.

Optically clear nylon housing provides a window to its internal components, revealing three 10mm ADLC full-range diaphragm dynamic drivers with gold-plated cases. Individually vented drivers face one another in a triangular configuration, and according to the manufacturer, their performance is enhanced by the acoustically tuned chamber to creat a “massive” sound. The cases sport stainless steel spouts and MMCX capture, as well as custom beryllium copper MMCX components.

Debuting with Trifecta is a reimagined cable collection from Campfire Audio, in the form of silver-plated, high-purity copper ribbon cable with 2.5mm, 3.5mm, and 4.4mm terminations.

Trifecta will retail for MSRP $3,375 with an initial limited release of 333 units that begin shipping on July 30, 2022.