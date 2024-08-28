Cohesion Debuts Two New Fill Speakers

Lititz, Pa.—Speaker manufacturer Cohesion has officially launched two new fill speakers—the CF28 and CF14—completing the lineup for the popular CF Series. The new products join the previously launched CF24 and CF10. Each is a passive product requiring a single amplifier channel.

Deployment of the versatile CF Series ranges from large-scale productions and corporate keynotes to permanent installations in venues including theaters, performing arts centers, and houses of worship.

“We’re excited that the CF Series is now complete and available for rental applications and aspirational installations,” said Managing Director of Cohesion Jeff Rocha. “We come from a touring lineage, but now we’re covering a wider range of special events and distributed events requiring a larger selection of products that offer unique and new capabilities.”

The CF24, the smallest product in the CF Series, was designed to be installed flush in the depth of a wall or the height of a stair riser; it is lightweight, portable and adaptable for a wide variety of applications. This visually discreet speaker can be tucked in and around trusses, railings and stair treads, or mounted atop a microphone stand or in a yoke. Balancing power, bandwidth, and form factor, the CF24 was carefully engineered to achieve smooth coverage and surprising output with enough low end for vocals and acoustic instruments to sound natural.

On the other end of the spectrum is the three-way CF28, the largest format in the CF Series, featuring two 8-inch drivers and a central, rotatable horn. Initially imagined as a very high-output front fill, it can be used as a main in a distributed system or as an under-balcony product. Its genesis arose from a need communicated by core users in the touring space who desired a product with dimensions similar to the self-powered Cohesion CP6+ fill speaker, but with more output for certain applications. The CF28 has the output of a small-format line array but with directivity, dimensions, and handling characteristics of a front-fill speaker.

The CF14 and the CF10 parallel the sonic signature of Cohesion’s venerable stage monitor, the CM14. Both models offer controlled directivity with a rotatable horn. Integrated mounting solutions present quick and reliable wall or pole attachment, along with yoke or U-bracket options to suit any space.

While the CF14 slightly alters the enclosure design of the CM14 for greater flexibility, the CF10 shrinks this topology for a 10-inch transducer—with the performance rivaling a 12-inch. The high-frequency component in the CF14 and CF10 is the same, contributing to consistent voicing across a system using these speakers and other Cohesion products.

The full Cohesion CF Series, alongside the world-renowned CO Series line arrays and acclaimed lines of subwoofers and stage monitors, are available for rental and aspirational integration projects exclusively through Clair Global.