Ethical AI Voice Platform Launches

Every voice in the Auribus catalogue belongs to a real performer who is paid each time their model is used.

Oakland, CA (May 12, 2025)—Auribus has launched Voice by Auribus, a DAW-integrated vocal platform built around real singers licensed, compensated and amplified by AI.

According to a company statement, every voice in the Auribus catalogue belongs to a real performer who is paid each time their model is used. “We’re not replacing vocal talent,” said Juan Elias, founder of Auribus. “We’re using technology to help singers reach further, across geography, across time zones, and across projects they might otherwise never access.”

Built for music producers, composers, and engineers and available by subscription, the platform is both a vocal production tool and a modern reimagining of a vocal talent agency. Every model is created with consent from the artist, using high-quality recordings, and comes with a royalty framework that pays singers every time their voice is used, even in demos.

The plug-in may be hosted by most major Mac and Windows DAWs (excluding Pro Tools, currently) supporting AU, VST, and AAX, offering instant access to a growing range of artist voices and full creative control through pitch, prosody, tone, and accent tools, the company says; pitch and tone adjustment; prosody modification, allowing the user to adjust rhythm and intonation for expressive performances; and multilingual support.

The new release is being offered to new users with two free Standard account months through July 17, 2025.

https://auribus.io/