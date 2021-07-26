Live Sound Loudspeakers – Tech Spotlight

Numerous top-line loudspeaker manufacturers debuted new offerings during the pandemic - now with live sound roaring back to life, find out what's new in this month's Tech Spotlight.

EAW NTX Series Line Array, SBX Series Sub

Aimed at performing arts enters, theaters, corporate events, medium-sized festivals and houses of worship, the new NTX NTX201L is a 2×10-inch articulated array with an integrated 1600W 2-channel amplifier and universal PFC power supply. It operates in the 55 Hz – 18 kHz range, with a max SPL of 140 dB, and it features a 90-degree horizontal and 12-degree vertical nominal beamwidth.

The SBX Series active 18-inch subwoofers include the SBX218 (capable of a total 5,000 watts) and the SBX118 (2,500 watts).Both operate in the 25 –120 Hz frequency range with a max SPL of 141 dB (SBX218) and 135 dB (SBX118). Both models feature neodymium woofers with four-inch voice coils. Patented OptiLogic technology provides automatic array self-detection via onboard infrared sensors and accelerometers Integrated Dante networking (with loop-thru) includes analog redundancy capability, Both series work seamlessly with EAW’s Resolution 2 software for system optimization from anywhere in the venue.

Renkus-Heinz CA/CX121M Compact Stage Monitor

The latest in the C Series line is the CA/ CX121M, a compact, high-performance stage monitor suitable for all kinds of applications. Available in both passive (CX121M) and powered (CA121M) models, the single 12-inch monitor incorporates the company’s next-generation coaxial driver technology providing identical horizontal and vertical off-axis performance. The optional SA625 power amplifier precisely matches the power needs of the CA121M, for optimized performance and protection.

Controlled via RHAON II, the SA625’s built-in DSP has eight fully parametric EQ filters, high-shelf and low-shelf and highpass and lowpass filters, and up to 358 ms. of delay. A single CA121M can power a second CX121M via an NL4 output, while CA121M-RD adds Dante, including AES67 compatibility and network redundancy.

Danley Labs SM90

Danley has expanded its SM Series of full-range loudspeakers with the SM90. Producing a frequency response of 63 Hz – 24 kHz (-3 dB) and a frequency range of 40 Hz – 30 kHz (-10 dB), the passive, two-way SM90 employs a coaxial 12-inch/1-inch driver capable of handling 300 watts of continuous power (1,200 watts peak) for continuous SPLs of 120 dB and peak SPLs of up to 126 dB.

Featuring patented Synergy Horn technology for phase accuracy and consistent response across the entire coverage angle, the SM90 produces a 90-degree conical coverage pattern and can be mounted using a variety of wall, ceiling and suspension hardware. Dimensions are 25.5 x 23.5 x 13.25 (inches) and it weighs in at 55 pounds. Cabinetry is constructed from 15mm Baltic birch with a polyurea coating; black or white finishes are standard, and custom colors are available.

Meyer Sound Leopard-M80

Earlier this year, Meyer Sound unveiled its new Leopard-M80 narrow-coverage linear line array. Leopard-M80 is identical to the existing Leopard design except that it provides an 80-degree horizontal pattern instead of the 110-degree coverage of the original model.

The new Leopard-M80 can be configured in mixed arrays of both loudspeaker variants; the company suggests using Leopard-M80 loudspeakers in the upper array section to provide focused long-throw coverage, while Leopard loudspeakers below spread horizontal coverage for closer seating sections. Arrays configured with only Leopard-M80 loudspeakers can offer a long throw with reduced spill to the sides of the array, aiding use in narrow venues, as well as in outdoor applications where side spill must be minimized to conform to noise regulations.

NEXO P15 and L18

Two new additions to the NEXO P+ Series of point-source loudspeakers—the P15 coaxial loudspeaker and the L18 compact subwoofer—round out the compact, high-output line quite nicely, joining the P8, P10, and P12 full-range, and the L15 subwoofer.” The full-range P15 (57 Hz – 20 kHz) utilizes a custom-built driver with a 15-inch Neodymium LF transducer and a 3-inch high-frequency transducer in a coaxial configuration.

The curvilinear cabinet measures 23.6 H x 19.0 W x 13.9 D inches and can be deployed vertically or horizontally. The P15 has a nominal impedance of 8# and weighs in at 51 pounds. The L18 Compact Horn Loaded Sub houses an 18-inch Neodymium long-excursion driver in a horn-loaded birch/poplar plywood cabinet, with a frequency range of 32 to 120 Hz and maximum SPLs of 140 dB.