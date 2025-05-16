HEDD Audio Launches A-Core Analog Studio Monitors

The Type 05 A-Core and Type 07 A-Core active speakers are 2-way and hand-built in Berlin.

Berlin, Germany (May 15, 2025)—Heinz Electrodynamic Design (HEDD Audio) has launched its latest studio monitors, its Type 05 A-Core and Type 07 A-Core active speakers. Building on Klaus Heinz’s work on Air Motion Transformer (AMT) technology in the 1970s, the analog-oriented 2-way models are hand-built in Berlin.

At the heart of the Type 05 and 07 A-Core are the same components found in the company’s ﬂagship MK2 monitor line, including Klaus Heinz’s Air Motion Transformer tweeter, intended to provide fast transient response and detail, and custom-made woofers made of Honeycomb compound, which reportedly provide tight, articulate mids and deep, controlled lows. All of this is housed in a heavy-duty MDF cabinet construction, and is powered by high-eﬃciency Class D ampliﬁers

A-Core and MK2 models may share components, but they oﬀer diﬀerent signal- and workﬂows; MK2 oﬀers digital control and DSP, whereas A-Core focuses on pure analog performance. A-Core active monitors feature XLR, TRS and RCA connectivity and intuitive bass & treble EQs.

HEDD Audio speakers have been used by numerous pros over the years, from artists like Q-Tip to engineers such as Heba Kadry (Björk) and Tchad Blake (Arctic Monkeys), to Oscar-winning composers such as Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker) and Volker Bertelmann (All Quiet on the Western Front).

The Type 05 A-Core model ships this month, with an MSRP of 599€ per unit; the Type 07 A-Core ships in June 2025 with an MSRP of 699€ per unit.

