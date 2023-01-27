IK Multimedia iRig Stream Mic Pro Debuts

New York, NY (January 27, 2023)—Taking aim at the burgeoning streaming market, IK Multimedia has introduced iRig Stream Mic Pro, a multi-pattern condenser microphone and 24-bit/96 kHz audio interface for iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac and PC.

Sporting dual mic capsules, iRig Stream Mic Pro offers selectable cardioid, figure 8, omnidirectional or stereo pickup patterns, providing solutions for noise-rejection, immersive audio and more

Outside devices—media players, keyboards, mixers, turntables, soundboards and more—can be connected to a stereo 3.5 mm audio input, sending signal directly into the mic. With its monitoring mix control, users can blend the direct or recorded audio via the headphone output.

The mic’s Loopback+ feature allows users to additionally route that outside device signal into a separate app to add reverb, EQ or noise-reduction before sending to a second app like Instagram or Tiktok.

All the features are controlled via a single control knob that lets users click through each setting to make adjustments or mute as needed. LED level indicators aid monitoring without headphones as well.

The mic offers 2 modes, stereo or multichannel, defaulting to stereo mode where it pre-mixes multiple sources of audio—line stereo inputs (+ Loopback) and mic capsules—down to a stereo track. Switching to multichannel mode, the two capsules are routed to channels 3 and 4 respectively, giving users 4 channels of audio to send to recording apps such as GarageBand or a DAW.

The mic comes with mini-DIN to iOS Lightning and mini-DIN to USB-C cables, asd well as apps like iRig Recorder 3 LE (iPhone/iPad/Android), and MixBox CS (iPad) and MixBox SE (Mac/PC), a suite of FX including dynamics, EQ, reverb and more.

iRig Stream Mic Pro is shipping and available for $169.99.