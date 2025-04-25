Iyuno Unveils New Burbank Global HQ

Following the adoption of Genelec audio monitoring solutions at several of its facilities in Europe, Iyuno has equipped 11 studios, including three Dolby Atmos Home Entertainment mix rooms, at the new facility with a variety of the brand’s Smart Active Monitors and subwoofers.

Located in the heart of Burbank’s Media District, Iyuno’s 52,000-square-foot global headquarters features studios, mix rooms and edit suites across two floors, with a dedicated third floor for office operations and production management.

The company had previously standardized on another monitor brand, says Donato Masci, CEO and technical director at Studio Sound Service, an acoustic design and consultancy firm headquartered in Florence, Italy, that has collaborated on numerous facilities for Iyuno. However, with the expansion of its Dolby Atmos capabilities, Iyuno strategically chose to standardize with Genelec to ensure consistency and precision across its studios.

Daniele Turchetta, Iyuno’s VP of global dubbing technologies, initially made the decision to begin using Genelec monitors at its facilities in France, Germany and Spain, as the studios at those locations were being renovated and expanded. “It started with the Atmos mix rooms,” Masci says, “and they liked them, so they wanted to also use them for ADR, in particular. They discovered that Genelec was a nice choice for everyone. When they build a brand-new facility, it’s good to have only one supplier, so now Genelec is a standard for them.”

“We designed six ADR recording rooms, two voiceover rooms, three Dolby Atmos Home Entertainment mix rooms, one theatrical mix room, a pre-lay/ADR room and five simple audio edit rooms,” reports Cecilia Torracchi, technical vice director and partner, Studio Sound Service.

Four of the ADR control rooms offer two-way Genelec 8340 monitors in an LCR configuration, while the other two feature 5.1 systems of 8340s plus a 7380 subwoofer. Stereo pairs of 8340s have been integrated into the two voiceover rooms. The three Dolby Atmos Home Entertainment mix rooms feature Genelec 7.1.4 immersive setups, each configured for the relative size differences in the floor plans: Mix 1 includes 8361 and 8350 monitors with a 7382 sub, Mix 2 features 8351 and 8340 speakers with a 7380 sub, and Mix 3 offers 8341 and 8340 models with a 7380 sub.