L-Acoustics Launches New 16-Channel Amplified Controller

Designed for the installation market, its high channel count allows for setting up a large number of speakers.

Marcoussis, France (May 13, 2025)—L-Acoustics has launched the LA1.16i, an ultra-compact, 16-channel amplified controller specifically engineered for the installation market.

Purpose-built for near-field and short-throw applications where higher sound pressure levels aren’t the priority, the LA1.16i is ideal for hospitality venues, retail environments, cultural spaces and residential installations. Its high channel count enables the deployment of large quantities of speakers—for example, up to 48 x4i compact enclosures—while its space-efficient, 1U design maximizes rackspace utilization and cuts costs.

The LA1.16i is described as ideal for front-fill and delay systems in theaters and performing arts centers, distributed background music systems in restaurants, hotels, and retail spaces, L-ISA spatial audio and Ambiance active acoustics installations, and home cinema and yacht entertainment systems.

“Following the success of our LA7.16i amplified controller, we identified a clear need for a complementary solution for small to medium installations,” says Genio Kronauer, executive director of R&D, Technologies and Platforms at L-Acoustics. “The LA1.16i applies the same innovative approach to these applications, significantly reducing the cost-per-channel of amplification while maintaining the sonic signature and reliability that L-Acoustics is known for.”

Like its predecessor, the LA1.16i incorporates L-SMART, L-Acoustics’ patented power management technology that intelligently matches real-time power delivery to the needs of the loudspeaker system. This innovation optimizes efficiency and is said to ensure reliable performance while reducing energy consumption compared to traditional amplifier designs.

For network integration, the Milan-certified LA1.16i supports Milan-AVB and AES67 audio network protocols with seamless redundancy, alongside AES/EBU and analog inputs.

Installation-friendly features include terminal block connectors for all audio outputs, GPIOs for third-party control system integration, and a 24V DC backup power input for the DSP card. The LA1.16i is remotely configurable, monitored using L-Acoustics LA Network Manager software, and offers integration with popular media control systems through Q-SYS plugins, Crestron modules, and HTTP API.

The L-Acoustics LA1.16i will ship in summer 2025.