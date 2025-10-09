Native Instruments Launches Next-Gen 2-Channel DJ Controller

Berlin, Germany (October 8, 2025)—Native Instruments launched Traktor MX2, a 2-channel DJ controller with built-in audio interface that ships with a full version of Traktor Pro 4 software and a two-month Beatport Streaming trial for new customers.

The new controller enables users to instantly create drops, buildups and transitions with a single dial and features nine one-knob effects, from filters to reverbs and delays. Forty studio-grade effects enable the layering, stretching or transformation of sounds in real time across two assignable FX units.

Sixteen RGB pads and four versatile pad modes unlock new creative possibilities. The four modes include Hotcues, allowing the user to jump to peak moments, skip breakdowns or trigger drops with a single press; Flux Loops, which can add energy with stuttered loops that stay in sync and return seamlessly to the flow; Pattern Player, which turns the pads into a step sequencer to program hi-hats, snares or percussive fills on the fly; and Stems, which splits tracks into vocals, drums, bass and instruments for live remixing.

Traktor MX2’s illuminated bottom shell indicates when a track is running out or looping and the pad colors can be personalized. Two touch-sensitive jog wheels provide precision control for nudging, scratching and scrolling and offer both Turntable and Jog modes.

MX2 delivers 24-bit/96 kHz audio through its built-in interface. Mixes may be rendered punchy, polished and distortion-free using iZotope’s Ozone Maximizer in Traktor Pro 4.

For new customers, MX2 comes free with a two-month Beatport Streaming subscription, which provides access to millions of club-ready tracks.