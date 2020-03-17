New Product: Hit’n’Mix Infinity 4.5

Hit’n’Mix Ltd., part of the Neuratron Group, the company responsible for creating the hugely popular PhotoScore and AudioScore software, has announced the release of Infinity 4.5, a major free update to its innovative new atomic audio editor.

Infinity allows artists to unlock audio by working with the actual notes, harmonics and unpitched sounds that it’s constructed from—no difficult edits on waveforms and frequency spectrums, audio begins to feel like it’s MIDI.

Infinity 4.5 now offers the ability to rip and export video and MIDI files, import and paint your own samples into rips via the Instrument Palette, auto-detect and set BPMs/tempo/scales/keys, remove background and foreground noise, plus a whole host of other audio processing and workflow improvements.

These upgrades further increase the massive time and effort savings already provided by Infinity, making it a powerful one-stop shop for automatic, manual and creative time, pitch and loudness editing for the clean-up of vocals, instruments, dialog and sound effects.

Infinity applications include:

Editing audio like retouching a photo – clone pitch changes from other notes, add realistic vibrato, blend sounds and paint sampled notes.

Cleaning up audio clips – correct note imperfections and make detailed pitch corrections, remove background and foreground noise, erase noise from within notes, take out unwanted notes (even from chords), improve the timing of notes without affecting others performed at the same time and tweak the levels of individual harmonics.

Enhancing notes and phrases – add natural sounding harmony and counter melodies, transpose, time stretch, adjust stereo panning and apply effects like pitch quantization and reverb.

Using and writing your own RipScripts – interactive tools based upon bars, notes, harmonics, frequency, amplitude & stereo panning.

Infinity accomplishes these tasks automatically, with astonishing speed, accuracy and quality, saving hours of editing. What’s more, Infinity fits within the workflow of most DAWs such as Pro Tools, Logic Pro X, Ableton Live and FL Studio.

Infinity 4.5 is a free update for existing owners. New to Infinity? Watch some quick videos https://hitnmix.com/videos .

System Requirements