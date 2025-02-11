1 Sound Launches Level L38 at ISE

At last week’s ISE show in Barcelona, 1 Sound unveiled the Level L38, providing a new take on a full-range loudspeaker.

Tinton Falls, NJ (February 10, 2025)—At last week’s ISE show in Barcelona, 1 Sound unveiled the Level L38, providing a new take on a full-range loudspeaker.

With a low-profile design, the Level L38 is designed to be mounted flush on a wall or ceiling, standing only 8 inches from the surface and utilizing hardware that is already built into the cabinet. Comprised of three 8-inch drivers with a progressive horn design, the speaker is reportedly capable of a 130 dB max SPL.

The L38 is passive cardioid, and is said to limit unwanted reflections because of its linear 8 dB reduction off-axis. It can be optimally mounted 2.5 m to 4.5 m high on a wall, and if mounted, the dispersion covers almost 90° below the loudspeaker—a situation that is intended to make it useful for restaurant or retail environments that are in need of wall-to-wall coverage. The company says this discreet loudspeaker is also suitable for high-energy bars, performance or hospitality venues, as well as underbalcony spaces in theatres.

Like all 1 Sound loudspeakers, the Level 38 is available in a variety of colors and finishes. It is IP55 rated and saltwater resistant.