64 Audio A4s 4-Driver Custom In-Ear Monitors Launche

Vancouver, WA (November 19, 2021)—64 Audio has introduced its A4s 4-driver custom in-ear monitor, marking the company’s second hybrid custom IEM model.

The A4s is intended to be an audiophile-grade IEM, providing wide stereo imaging and separation. Implementing an integrated 4-way passive crossover, the A4s has a transducer configuration of 1 dynamic low, 1 BA low-mid, 1 BA high-mid, and 1 tia high. tia is a proprietary technology of 64 Audio that eliminates tubes and dampers with an aim to provide smooth and musical frequency response.

Offering a frequency response of 10 Hz – 20 kHz, the A4s also offers isolation of -20 dB with use of the m20 modules, which it ships with standard; the m15, also available, offers isolation of -15 dB.

The A4s makes use of a number of other proprietary 63 Audio technologies, such as LID, a correctional circuit said to present a flat impedance to the amplifier, resulting in a consistent frequency response regardless of the source. The IEMs are manufactured using 3DFit ear impression technology, and the company’s patented Air Pressure Exchange (apex) technology is also on board. Apex is a pneumatically interactive vent that releases air pressure in a sealed ear canal—a process that the company says alleviates listener fatigue and opens the soundstage while preserving bass frequencies.

The A4s 4-driver custom in-ear monitor is available at an introductory price of $989 and an MSRP of $1,099.