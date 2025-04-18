64 Audio Ships New Aspire Universal IEM Models

Following 64 Audio’s initial announcement at the NAMM Show in January, the new models are out.

Vancouver, WA (April 17, 2025)—First announced at the NAMM Show in January, 64 Audio has shipped new additions to its recently launched Aspire Series of Universal In-Ear Monitors are now shipping.

Aspire 1 is 64 Audio’s first pro single-driver IEM, whereas 2, 3, and 4 are hybrid designs using both dynamic and balanced armature drivers.

Aspire 1 and 2 include the Helmholtz Resonator, an acoustic structure that reportedly eliminates resonance by targeting frequencies for optimum tuning. Aspire 3 and 4 include a high-frequency Waveguide, a custom designed acoustic structure integrated onto the high-frequency balanced armature driver.

APEX Core, 64 Audio’s patented technology, is integrated into the body of Aspire 1, 2, 3, and 4 earphones. The pressure relieving channel provides controlled leak via acoustic filters as opposed to pneumatically interactive foam in 64 Audio’s traditional apex implementation. Waveguide is said to increase the driver’s efficiency by directing and focusing its energy. Additional specifications and accessories include a molded ABS Shell + Stainless Steel Nozzle; a 48in. Black IPX Cable; 64 Audio Branded Zipper Case; Foam & Silicone Ear Tips; Cleaning Tool; and a 1/4in. Adaptor.

Models 1, 2, and 3 have MSRPs of $349.99, $499.99, and $649.99 respectively, with the recently launched Aspire 4 model reduced to $799.99. The form factor for Aspire 1 (single driver), Aspire 2 (dual driver), Aspire 3 (three driver), and Aspire 4 (four-driver) have been designed and engineered by the same team responsible for 64 Audio’s other pro products.