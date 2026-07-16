A-T Launches Stream Deck Plug-In

Stow, OH (July 16, 2026)—Audio-Technica has launched its new 20 Series Control Application, a Stream Deck plug-in designed to provide streamlined control of compatible A-T USB microphones directly from Elgato Stream Deck devices.

Developed for streamers, content creators, podcasters, gamers and audio production professionals, the application provides a variety of microphone functions through customizable Stream Deck keys, dials and foot pedals.

Compatible with the Audio-Technica AT2020USB-X, Audio-Technica AT2020USB-XP and Audio-Technica AT2040USB microphones, the 20 Series Control Application allows users to mute and unmute microphones instantly, adjust microphone input levels, and, for AT2020USB-XP users, control Automatic Gain Control (AGC) and Noise Reduction (NR) functions directly from the Stream Deck interface.

The plug-in integrates with the Elgato Stream Deck ecosystem through drag-and-drop configuration, enabling users to assign controls to specific keys, dials or foot pedals and customize layouts to match individual workflows for streaming, recording, gaming, podcasting or content production.

Among the plug-in’s key functions is instant mute/unmute control, allowing users to silence or reactivate their microphone with a single press. The feature is especially useful for live streamers and gamers; it can also be assigned to compatible Stream Deck foot pedals for convenient hands-free operation.

The Virtual Fader function enables precise microphone input adjustment directly from the Stream Deck interface. Users can configure the control to set fixed microphone levels or increase and decrease levels incrementally using keys or rotary dials, offering fast and flexible control during live streams, recording sessions and content production workflows.

For users of the AT2020USB-XP microphone, the application also provides direct access to the microphone’s onboard AGC and Noise Reduction functions. AGC helps maintain a consistent output level regardless of changes in speaking or singing volume, while the Noise Reduction control allows users to select from multiple levels of ambient noise suppression or disable the feature entirely depending on their recording environment.

The Audio-Technica 20 Series Control Application is available now through the Elgato Marketplace.