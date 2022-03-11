Aaton-Digital CantarMini Recorder Gets Dante Upgrade

Paris, France (March 11, 2022)—Aaton-Digital has announced a new upgrade option for its CantarMini digital sound recorder: the recorder can now be built outfitted with an Audinate 16×16 Dante board.

The Dante card adds 16 bidirectional channels to the portable mixer recorder. While currently the company is providing it as an option on new orders, starting in September, 2022, it will offer upgrades of existing CantarMinis with 16 additional channels of Dante I/O, though the work must be carried out in the company’s workshop in Grenoble, France.

All Dante-equipped CantarMinis will be eligible for an optional Dante+ software license that will add advanced Dante options, including a digital limiter, digital gain and equalizer for Dante inputs.

A newly ordered CantarMini with a 16×16 Dante board will run €8,390 (roughly $9,150). The regular CantarMini recorder will still be available. The Dante upgrade to an existing CantarMini will cost €1450 (roughly $1,580). The optional Dante+ software license will be €299 (roughly $325).

Aaton-Digital Cantar multitrack digital sound recorders CantarX-3 and CantarMini have long been a staple for production sound mixers and have been used as part of Academy Award-winning sound efforts for films such as Sound of Metal, 1917 and Bohemian Rhapsody.