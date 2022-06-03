ADAM Audio A Series Monitors Unveiled at NAMM

At NAMM Show 2022, ADAM Audio has introduced the A Series, the successor series of the company’s AX Series.

Anaheim, CA (June 3, 2022)—At NAMM Show 2022, ADAM Audio has introduced the A Series, the successor series of the company’s AX Series. The speakers include features such as rotatable HPS waveguide technology, and DSP-based room correction and voicings that enable users to tune speakers for their room and ears.

The full line features five models — A4V, A7V, A44H, A77H and A8H — and is intended for professional and home studio applications as well as broadcast, fixed-installation, 3D, immersive and home audio environments.

According to ADAM Audio, the compact A4V is best suited to smaller studio environments, while the A7V follows in the footsteps of the company’s most famous monitor, the A7X.

Meanwhile, the A44H offers a low-profile alternative to the A7V while delivering similar performance characteristics. With a 19-inch width, the horizontally oriented A44H can sit in a standard rack shelf or be mounted above or below a screen. A successor to the A77X, the three-way A77H is a loudspeaker that employs various ADAM Audio technologies, while the A8H is also a three-way design with a different form-factor for critical-listening environments.

Regarding the DSP-based room correction and voicings, users can apply the A Control software to push advanced filters directly to an embedded platform onboard the monitors to help compensate for imperfect room acoustics. The platform supports filters from third-party Sonarworks. Using Sonarworks SoundID Reference and a measurement mic, users can calibrate your speakers for a new room or shifting taste.

The two-way monitors A4V ($499) and A7V ($799) will be available for end customers from May; the A44H ($699), A77H($1,299) and A8H ($1, 499)will be available at the end of the summer 2022.