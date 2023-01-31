Adamson Fletcher Machine Adds Plug-In, Virtual Edition

Adamson Systems Engineering adds to its Adamson Fletcher Machine with the release of two new software products.

Port Perry, Ontario, Canada (January 31, 2023)—Adamson Systems Engineering is augmenting its Adamson Fletcher Machine with the release of two new software products: The Virtual Adamson Fletcher Machine and the Adamson Fletcher Machine VST Control Plug-in.

The Virtual Adamson Fletcher Machine (vAFM) connects with the Adamson Fletcher Machine (AFM) Remote software, giving users the Fletcher Machine experience without the requirement of a dedicated hardware engine (Stage or Traveler). Instead, the user employs the audio I/O available on the computer that the vAFM is installed on.

While being able to use quite a bit of what the AFM Remote software offers in terms of features like Object Trajectories and general mixing functions, the vAFM is limited to a maximum of 24 inputs and 12 outputs, has only two layers, no auxiliary sends, and an extended latency, compared to the hardware models.

The vAFM is intended to acquaint users with the performance and usability of the AFM technology and can be used in educational applications or as a demonstration tool.

Meanwhile, designed for use with any Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) that employs VST plugins, the AFM VST Control plug-in allows users to directly control certain object parameters like positioning and layer selection from within their DAW. It connects the user’s DAW to an AFM via the Remote software—for example, the connected AFM could be a Stage Unit, a Traveler Model, or the new vAFM. Multiple instances of the AFM VST Control can be activated within the DAW, giving the user additional objects to control, limited only by their number of objects and the AFM being in use.

Both of these new AFM offerings are available to download now, and are free-of-charge.