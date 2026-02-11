Adamson Launches USB Milan Bridge and MS 8.2 Network Switch

Adamson used the recent NAMM Show to introduce two new Milan-ready networking audio products—the MS8.2 Network Switch and USB Milan Bridge.

Port Perry, Ontario, Canada (February 11, 2026)—Audio networking is a key aspect of live and installed sound and with that in mind, Adamson used the recent NAMM Show to introduce two new Milan-ready networking audio products—the MS8.2 Network Switch and USB Milan Bridge.

The pair of products were designed with the aim of simplifying audio network connectivity while maintaining performance and expanding Adamson’s ecosystem of tools tailored for live sound and installed applications.

The MS8.2 Milan AVB ready network switch, compatible with all Milan equipment, is intended to be a streamlined, deployment-friendly solution. Optimized for stage monitors, small arrays and distributed systems, the MS8.2 supports streaming of up to 48 networked loudspeakers and includes numerous connectivity options—eight Neutrik EtherCON Cat5 ports and two Neutrik opticalCON Multimode DUO fiber ports, allowing it to connect up to 10 devices.

Adjoining it is Adamson’s new USB Milan Bridge, which provides direct Milan network connectivity for macOS and Windows 11. The unit delivers low latency for high-resolution audio, providing integration between computers and Milan networks. The USB Milan Bridge key can handle up to 32 inputs in four streams, offers 16 inputs and 16 outputs, provides 96k at 32-bit resolution, and is USB-C bus powered.

“We are excited to launch more products that give audio professionals more options to use Milan,” said Brian Fraser, Head of Product & Technology at Adamson. “Adamson’s been a driving force behind Milan adoption over the last 10 plus years, so we are proud to continue that effort. These products will allow sound engineers the ability to get into Milan, no matter the scale of the system they are using.”