ADK Mics Teams with David Bock For Z2 Series

ADK Microphones recently paired up with legendary microphone designer David Bock to devise a new line of mics: The Z² Series.

New York, NY (May 21, 2024)—If you’re going to team up, make sure you do it with the best. That’s the approach ADK Microphones took recently when it paired up with legendary microphone designer David Bock to devise a new line of mics: The Z² Series, aka Z-Squared.

Well-known in the field for his work on David Bock Audio and Soundelux Microphones, not to mention multiple TEC nominations across his 30 plus year career, Bock actually has a lengthy history with ADK. More than 15 years ago, Bock assisted with the company’s ADK Custom Shop tube mics in their early days.

Now Bock has redesigned the latest flagship Z²-Mod, the Z²(Squared series) of six tube mics. Instead of looking to make exacting clones of classic mics, the new line takes the vintage tone-profile of each mic and re-imagines it with modernized “better” specifications.

Manufactured in the USA, and custom-made for each client, the Z-Mods come in six historical reference tone-profiles -Z²-12, Z²-47, Z²-49, Z²-67, Z²-251 and Z²-800. Each one comes with a heavy-duty, continuously variable power supply.

The new Z² designs are shipping and have an MSRP of $3,998.