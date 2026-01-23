AEA Debuts FC2 Mic Preamp

At the 2026 NAMM Show, AEA Ribbon Microphones has introduced its FC2 two-channel tube preamplifier.

Anaheim, CA (January 23, 2026)—At the 2026 NAMM Show, AEA Ribbon Microphones has introduced its FC2 two-channel tube preamplifier, designed in collaboration with analog designer Fred Forssell.

The FC2 introduces a refined cascoded (two-stage amplifier) hybrid topology to AEA’s preamp line, with an aim of providing natural warmth, linear operation and clarity. The cascoded hybrid design keeps the tubes operating in their sweet spot throughout the entire gain range. The FC2 stays fully balanced from input to output, differentiating it from the rest of the AEA preamp line.

The new preamp is a modernized evolution of the Forssell Technologies FetCode, redesigned by its creator, Fred Forssell. This marks the tenth preamp collaboration between AEA and Forssell—a decades-long partnership celebrated in the FC2’s 10-sided knobs.

A precision Grayhill stepped switch provides 10 to 55 dB of primary gain in consistent, repeatable increments. An output trim adds 0–10 dB of fine adjustment, while a dedicated +10 dB boost switch provides additional gain when required. Together, these controls offer a total of 10 to 75 dB of gain, accommodating everything from hot condensers to quiet ribbon microphones.

The FC2 uses premium Neutrik connectors, Grayhill rotary switches, and NKK toggle switches selected for durability. A rear-panel voltage selector (115/230V) ensures global compatibility.

Previewed at the 2026 NAMM Show, the FC2 preamp is expected to begin shipping in Spring 2026.