Alcons Audio Director6 Loudspeaker Controller Debuts

Alcons’ new multi-channel ALC is intended for use in high-performance installations

Orlando, FL (June 9, 2025)—At InfoComm 2025 this week, Alcons Audio is introducing the Director6, a high-performance amplified loudspeaker controller intended for use with the company’s pro-ribbon systems in fixed and semi-permanent installations.

The proprietary Director6 centers around an 8-channel DSP engine coupled with eight bridgeable Class-D amplifier stages, delivering a reported 6kW in total of audiophile-grade power. Hand in hand with that, the Director provides an 8-in / 8-out matrix architecture, accepting both analog and AES3 digital inputs—up to 192 kHz—while all signals are processed at a native 96 kHz resolution.

The Director6’s infrastructure allows for different powering configurations, from 8 outputs with 750W into 4 ohms, to 4 outputs with 1500W into 4 ohms, or any configuration in between.

True to Alcons’ heritage of audio excellence, the Director provides low latency and high-resolution processing, even with complex FIR and IIR algorithms. The integrated DSP supports full channel control with 8-band EQ, delay, phase adjustments and Alcons’ proprietary VHIR phase processing. Factory-loaded system presets and user-definable configurations provide a plug-and-play experience for every Alcons system design.

For user control, the Director features an on-unit interface with a 3.12″ OLED display, LED-illuminated rotary encoder, and multicolor LED feedback per channel. The system’s modular internal design enables field servicing and upgrades, including swappable power/amplifier modules and a dedicated DSP PCB for upgradeable, future-proof performance.

Equipped with four digitally controlled power supplies featuring active Power Factor Correction, the Director is ready for worldwide voltage compatibility. Integration with Alcons’ ALControl Ethernet-based network system allows centralized control of multiple units, while redundant network ports and expansion options leave room for future audio-over-IP protocols.