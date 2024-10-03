Allen & Heath AHM V1.5 Firmware Focuses on New Features

EQ Ganging, User Profiles, and Enhanced Filters are just some of the new additions in AHM V1.5.

New York, NY (October 3, 2024)—Continuing to develop the abilities of its AHM series of matrix processors, Allen & Heath has released its new V1.5 firmware for the line, debuting a variety of new features, including all-new EQ ganging, All-Pass filters, NTP support and user permissions.

EQ Ganging allows users to temporarily gang together any Parametric EQ in the AHM, enabling relative, absolute, or mirrored changes on the fly. Additionally, a PEQ band bypass option has been added to punch a single PEQ band in or out, and the Q bandwidth is tighter for demanding applications.

Numerous new advanced PA processing tools have been added with an eye toward, making it easier to fine-tune a sound system. Each band of Speaker Processing now benefits from an All-Pass Filter, switchable between 1st and 2nd order, and stereo output zones can now be configured with a mono sub. Additionally, crossover frequencies can now be linked or unlinked per band.

For those with system management and security on their minds, the new update also offers Network Time Protocol (NTP) support, a permissions feature that allows for up to 10 password-protected user profiles, and the ability to patch zone outputs directly to input sources.

Integration with the IP series of hardware controllers has also been expanded. A new XPoint mixer rotary function for IP1 and IP6 turns a single rotary control into a full room mixer. An IP identify function and new display options for IP1, IP6, and IP8 are also included.

AHM V1.5 is available now from the Allen & Heath website.