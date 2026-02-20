Allen & Heath, Audio-Technica Team for Mic, Wireless Control Features

Allen & Heath and Audio-Technica have teamed up to provide AHM Audio Matrix Processor users new functionality and control for A-T products.

New York, NY (February 20, 2026)—Allen & Heath and Audio-Technica have teamed up to provide AHM Audio Matrix Processor users new functionality and control for A-T’s Engineered Sound Wireless System products and ATND1061 beamforming ceiling array microphone.

AHM is designed for creating fully-integrated audio systems with simple set-up and control options in a variety of applications, such as corporate, hospitality, educational and house of worship environments. Adding compatibility with Audio-Technica products extends the possibilities open to users.

Used with the ATND1061 microphone, for instance, AHM processors can now control and monitor features such as mute, preset recall and saving, Automatic Echo Cancellation and Automatic Gain Control.

Meanwhile, with ESW series products, AHM can now control mute and high pass filter operation and display battery level information. Users can also add functionality in AHM System Manager software and Allen & Heath’s cross-platform Custom Control app. The integration of the AHM system ensures users can ascertain current status, with mute LEDs, for example, displaying both on the AHM processor panel and the microphone units themselves.

Samantha Potter, Allen & Heath’s Install and Commercial Audio Manager, noted, “Partnering with Audio-Technica made sense for a number of reasons. We’re hoping that with these new features, customers and users can have more access to the tools and brands they love without making concessions or overcomplicating the final design. With AHM and Allen & Heath’s suite of integration tools alongside Audio-Technica, we believe we’re helping integrators build a solution best-fit for each of their customers.”